Burgundy: Premier cru status, grand cru quality

The French love rules, and even try to regulate their language through the Académie Française. Agriculture is less well adapted to rules and stratification, yet vineyards across France are assessed and regulated. The Burgundy hierarchy of vineyards is less rigid than the Bordeaux classification of 1855 that identified the top brands. But just because a particular vineyard is capable of producing wines that can reach grand cru quality does not mean it will be a shoo-in for promotion.

Scroll down for Stephen Brook’s wine picks from each of seven top Burgundy Premier Cru estates

