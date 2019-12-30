This year, Decanter Premium members have had access to fine wine tastings from Decanter’s experts, from regions across the world.

Below are the wines tasted this year that received the top score of 100 points. This represents under 0.2% of all the wines Decanter experts tasted in 2019.

Ranging from retrospective vintage tastings – like Jane Anson’s look at Bordeaux 2009, ten years on – to producer verticals, such as Sonoma’s Vérité.

The rarest wine tasted in the list is Jane Anson’s tasting of Mouton Rothschild 1945.

A wine that made headlines this year was Château Le Pin 2001, when a diner was accidentally served a bottle of this at steak restaurant Hawksmoor, where it sells for £4,500 on its wine list.

But the list below is not just about French regions – wines from Tuscany, California and Australia also feature.

Unsurprisingly, these wines were also included in some of our contributors’ top wines of 2019.

100 point wines of 2019, tasted by Decanter experts