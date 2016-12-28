Top value supermarket Champagne brands in the UK

Our tasting team has taken a look at own-label Champagnes at UK supermarkets and retailers. Below are four supermarket Champagne brands that we feel offer a good value deal based on quality and price, plus one private label Champagne at an independent wine retailer.

Own-label, Supermarket Champagne brands have developed a giant-killing reputation over the last few years.

It’s not all good, and the worst are clearly made to a price-point. But, the best can offer good value for money.

Below, Decanter’s tasting team has selected own-label Champagnes that cut the proverbial mustard. These would be great for any New Year’s Eve gathering.

By the way, we always list the full retail price, but if you are lucky you will find some great deals at this time of year.

Own-label Champagne bargains: