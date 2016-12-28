Top value supermarket Champagne brands in the UK

Our tasting team has taken a look at own-label Champagnes at UK supermarkets and retailers. Below are four supermarket Champagne brands that we feel offer a good value deal based on quality and price, plus one private label Champagne at an independent wine retailer.
Own-label, Supermarket Champagne brands have developed a giant-killing reputation over the last few years.
It’s not all good, and the worst are clearly made to a price-point. But, the best can offer good value for money.
Below, Decanter’s tasting team has selected own-label Champagnes that cut the proverbial mustard. These would be great for any New Year’s Eve gathering.
By the way, we always list the full retail price, but if you are lucky you will find some great deals at this time of year.
Own-label Champagne bargains:
Wm Morrisons, Brut, Champagne NV
A good value, well made Champagne. Elegant aromas of ripe apple, while on the palate it is creamy with good…
Waitrose, Brut, Champagne NV
Fruit-forward and complex with good weight. The palate has apple fruit flavours and a well integrated mousse...
Tanners, Brut Extra Réserve, Champagne NV
Vibrant, crisp apple with a nice zestiness to it. High acidity, yet rounded and elegant...
Asda, Extra Special Louis Bernard Premier Cru, Champagne NV
Made from premier cru rated grapes, this has a distinct autolytic character on the palate, with rich brioche and baked…
Abel Charlot, Marks & Spencer Brut, Champagne NV
A refined nose of ripe apples. The palate shows a dry, crisp style with some creaminess, attractive orchard fruit flavours…
