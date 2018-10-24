A year in Decanter Premium reviews: Highlights of our first 12 months

As Decanter Premium celebrates its first birthday this week, we look back at some of the highlights of the past 12 months.

How quickly a year goes; as we prepare to publish Jane Anson’s verdict on hundreds of recently-bottled Bordeaux 2016 wines, it hardly seems nearly 12 months since our Bordeaux 2015 in-bottle ratings became one of the first major reports available exclusively to Decanter Premium subscribers.

Since then, we’ve published thousands of fresh reviews of some of the world’s most sought-after wines, from Jane Anson’s 150 years of Lafite Rothschild to Michaela Morris’ comparison of Tignanello and Solaia and Matt Walls’ mature Rhône wines for Christmas.

There are also first tastes of newly released wines – such as Clos des Goisses 2009 Champagne.

Outside of Europe, highlights include Sarah Ahmed’s favourite Australian wines in the Langton’s top 40, as well as our full panel tasting report on California Pinot Noir.

It’s not all about the current stars, or necessarily the big names. We’ve also tried to help you go below the radar, with reports on a potential Bolgheri superstar and Tim Atkin MW’s recent Decanter magazine article on 32 good value red Burgundy wines to seek out. Back in February, Premium subscribers were also able to read Sarah Jane Evans MW’s guide to Txakoli wines from north-west Spain.

Thank you to everybody who has signed up so far and we look forward to bringing you more great tasting reports from our experts in the year to come.

Premium subscribers can also read Decanter magazine articles in full and online.