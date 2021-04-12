{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzRmNjY1NmEwNGU3Mjk0NGY1OTgwODNmNTg2ZmNkYjRjNWNhNTlhYzg5YTkzMDNkYjI3NzExMzM4ZWZmYmUzZQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

This week on Decanter Premium…

Keep up-to-date with the latest content on Decanter Premium with our handy guide on the upcoming articles you won't want to miss.
Bella Callaghan Bella Callaghan

Decanter's team of world-class wine experts bring you over 1,000 new and exclusive wine reviews every month as well as in-depth articles and analysis everyday.

Here's what you can look forward to this week*:

Day

Article

Writer

Mon

Castello Banfi: producer profile plus 14 wines tasted

James Button

Tue

Matt Walls’ hidden gems: Domaine Burgaud, Côte-Rôtie

Matt Walls

Wed

Guide to Pinot Meunier Champagnes

Charles Curtis MW

Thu

Corton: Regional profile + 27 wines to try

Charles Curtis MW

Fri

Californian Sauvignon Blancs

Matthew Luczy

Sat

Sweet wine as dosage for English sparkling wine

Sylvia Wu

Sun

Exploring Austria’s Neusiedlersee region

PLUSThis Friday 16th April Decanter Premium subscribers can enjoy priority booking to Decanter’s next Virtual Masterclass with Champagne Billecart-Salmon.

*Please note the dates and contents of these articles may differ to the above.

     Month

 Vintage Report

Writer

April

Brunello 2016

  Michela Morris

April

Brunello 2015 Riserva

Michela Morris

April

Chianti Classico 2019 & 2019

Michela Morris

April

Chianti Classico Riserva 2018 & 2017

Michela Morris

April

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2018 & 2017

Michela Morris

April

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

Michela Morris

May

Bordeaux 2020 En Primeur

Left Bank overview
Right Bank overview

Top Pauillac 2020
Top St-Estephe 2020
Top St-Julien 2020
Top Margaux 2020
Top Pessac/Graves 2020

Top Sauternes/Barsac 2020
Best value whites 2020
Best value reds 2020
Top Cru Bourgeois 2020

Jane Anson

