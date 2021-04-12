This week on Decanter Premium…

Decanter’s team of world-class wine experts bring you over 1,000 new and exclusive wine reviews every month as well as in-depth articles and analysis everyday. See what’s coming up next on Decanter Premium below…
Here’s what you can look forward to this week*:
Day
Article
Writer
Mon
Castello Banfi: producer profile plus 14 wines tasted
James Button
Tue
Matt Walls’ hidden gems: Domaine Burgaud, Côte-Rôtie
Matt Walls
Wed
Guide to Pinot Meunier Champagnes
Charles Curtis MW
Thu
Corton: Regional profile + 27 wines to try
Charles Curtis MW
Fri
Californian Sauvignon Blancs
Matthew Luczy
Sat
Sweet wine as dosage for English sparkling wine
Sylvia Wu
Sun
Exploring Austria’s Neusiedlersee region
This Friday 16th April Decanter Premium subscribers can enjoy priority booking to Decanter's next Virtual Masterclass with Champagne Billecart-Salmon.
*Please note the dates and contents of these articles may differ to the above.
Month
Vintage Report
Writer
April
Brunello 2016
Michela Morris
April
Brunello 2015 Riserva
Michela Morris
April
Chianti Classico 2019 & 2019
Michela Morris
April
Chianti Classico Riserva 2018 & 2017
Michela Morris
April
Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2018 & 2017
Michela Morris
April
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
Michela Morris
May
Bordeaux 2020 En Primeur
Left Bank overview
Top Pauillac 2020
Top Sauternes/Barsac 2020
Jane Anson
