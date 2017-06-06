DWWA judge profile: Ana Sapungiu

Ana Sapungiu is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Ana Sapungiu

Ana Sapungiu is the wine buyer for Oddbins which is now part of the EFB group. She started working for the company in 2004, as a branch manager and worked in a number of shops before moving into Head Office and into buying.

As a buyer she loves a challenge and is always on the look out for new and exciting things happening in overlooked regions. In her role she is also trying to make wine more accessible to consumers and engage with them in the least stuffy possible way.

Follow Ana on Twitter @Oddbinsbuyers

Ana Sapungiu was first a judge at the DWWA in 2011.